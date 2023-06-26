Lyman-Morse Builds Workboat for the University of New Hampshire

Thomaston, Maine based Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding announced it has built and delivered a new workboat for the University of New Hampshire.

The new 33-foot-long aluminum landing craft was commissioned by the university's School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering for work in its aquaculture research program in the Gulf of Maine.

Operators can land the boat on rocky beaches without damaging the hull, while the wide-open bow functions as a stable and uncluttered work, cargo, or passenger space. A drop-down bow door enables equipment to be transported to an area without a dock seamlessly.

The new vessel is the first in the builder's LMF 33 series, which is offered as series-built model and can be customized to fit an owner or organization’s specific needs. Lyman-Morse describes the vessel as ideal for rugged commercial-use or a practical solution for getting equipment out to an island.

While multiple propulsion options are available, the University of New Hampshire's new vessel features twin 250-horsepower outboards with joystick control.

Lyman-Morse noted it has recently launched two other aluminum workboats and has three other models under construction. The builder's workboats are designed by Response Marine.



