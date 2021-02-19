MacArthur Takes the Helm as Master Aboard T/S State of Maine

Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) hired alumnus Captain Gordon ‘Mac’ MacArthur to serve as master aboard the Training Ship State of Maine.

With more than 30 years of experience in the maritime field, MacArthur served most recently as a Senior Dynamic Positioning Officer for Diamond Offshore Drilling, where he monitored environmental conditions, assisted in incident investigation and analysis, maintained and tested equipment, and managed personnel aboard offshore drilling vessels.

Prior to joining Diamond, MacArthur served as Chief Mate and Master with Seadrill. In addition to traditional shipboard duties at Seadrill, MacArthur managed a multinational crew through the two-year construction and commissioning project of a new vessel.

MacArthur began his career as a student at MMA in the late eighties and sailed aboard the previous State of Maine (USNS Upshur) for the 1989 training cruise. He left his studies in 1990 to serve eight years in the U.S. Coast Guard before returning in 1998 to resume his education. Following his graduation in 2000 with a B.S. in Marine Transportation Operations, MacArthur continued his service in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

“I’m extremely excited about returning to the Academy in this capacity,” said MacArthur. “I’m very much looking forward to working with students on the ship and being able to play a part in their future success.”

MacArthur joins MMA during a particularly busy planning season, as the school prepares for two cruise rotations aboard the Training Ship State of Maine this summer. The upcoming schedule is designed to make up for sea-time that was lost last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The first cruise is set to begin in April, following strict testing and quarantine protocols, and the second will begin in July.

MacArthur will assume his role in early March, relieving Captain Brendan McAvoy, who has served as interim master since last February after Captain Les Eadie stepped down to pursue additional teaching opportunities. “Captain McAvoy has been an incredible asset to the Academy, and we are grateful for his service to the institution and his devotion to our students,” said President Brennan.