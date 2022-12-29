MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment to Two K Line Pure Car and Truck Carriers

Cargotec's MacGregor said Thursday it had won a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC).

The ships will be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan.

The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner in the first quarter of 2025 and the second in the second quarter of 2025.

MacGregor’s scope of supply consists of design, supply, and installation assistance for a stern ramp, a side ramp, three sets of movable ramps, a ramp cover, and a mobile deck lifter for each vessel.