MacGregor to Equip Spirit of Tasmania's New RoPax Ships

October 29, 2021

(Image: Spirit of Tasmania)

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said on Friday it has secured new order to supply cargo access equipment for two RoPax vessels to be built by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for Spirit of Tasmania (TT-Line Company Pty Ltd).

The order was booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2021 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the third quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2023.

The scope of supply includes bow and stern access equipment, internal ramps, car decks, provision trailer lift and cover, shell doors and dedicated hydraulic/electric systems.

