Dech machinery specialist MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said Wednesday it had received a significant, more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes for ten 84,500 dwt multipurpose vessels built in Asia.

The order includes a total of 40 cranes with a lifting capacity of 75 tons. The cranes are scheduled to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026.

The company did not say who the client was.