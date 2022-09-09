MacGregor to Supply Deck Handling Solutions for Van Oord's New WTIV

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been chosen to supply two auxiliary offshore telescopic cranes for Van Oord’s new generation wind turbine installation vessel. The new vessel will mainly operate to support European wind farms.

The vessel is being built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd, and is a new generation of wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The 175-meter offshore installation vessel will be purpose-built for the transport and installation of foundations and turbines at offshore wind farms. The main crane lifting capacity is more than 3,000 tonnes. The vessel has an advanced jacking system. Four giant legs, each measuring 126 meters in length, allow the vessel to be jacked up and work in waters up to 70 meters deep. It is considered to be one of largest WTIV vessels in the world in terms of overall dimensions, jacking capacity and lifting capabilities.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses two auxiliary offshore telescopic cranes, which are used to support the cargo and load handling during the installation of wind turbines in the offshore environment, and are equipped with an anti-collision system. The contract was booked into Cargotec’s second quarter 2022 orders received. The delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

Sun Shiyan, Director of Supply Chain Management Center, Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard, said, “These offshore telescopic cranes are customized according to the ship owner’s requirements, with high lifting performance and long outreach but very compact and robust design to meet the stringent offshore requirements.”