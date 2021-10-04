MacGregor Wins €31 Million RoRo Orders from Asia

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said it has secured equipment orders for eight RoRo vessels to be built in Asia. The orders are booked into Cargotec's second (€9 million) and third quarter (€22 million) 2021 order intake with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2022 and completed during the third quarter of 2023.

The scope of supply includes quarter and side ramps, hoistable car decks and rampway doors.

"We have been able to build strong and valuable relationships with these customers over a number of years, and are delighted to be able to enhance our cooperation through these new orders," said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.