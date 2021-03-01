Machado Named MD at Maersk Training UK

Maersk Training UK (MTUK) has appointed a new managing director as the company looks to expand its offering to the North Sea energy sector. Leonardo Machado joins MTUK having previously been managing director of the company’s operations in Brazil for six years.

Machado played a key role in developing training for the wind and production industries, as well as expanding service solutions for the firm.

With plans in place to grow and expand the business in the UK, Machado is aiming to make MTUK the preferred training and solution partner across the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

He said: “Moving to the UK to take up this role seemed like a natural step in my career. I was very attracted to the new challenge and the opportunities available in the UK. Compared to Brazil, the North Sea is a much more mature marketplace where there is a greater desire for a higher calibre of training.

“My goal is to be seen not as a training provider, but as a partner as companies develop and adapt their safety needs.”

A recent $1 million investment will see MTUK expand its service offering, upgrading facilities, courses and innovation in Aberdeen, to offer a one-stop-shop for all training requirements. This has included an increase in digitalisation.

The company has introduced an upgrade to its Training Management Service (TMS), improving processes for companies dealing with fewer headcounts, and re-introduced its modular training units, offering an effective and safer solution for delegate training.

"Covid-19 has sped up the digital agenda, prompting us to introduce e-learning courses as well as blended solutions alongside accredited training bodies," said Machado. "By offering a smart technology to manage the admin and logistical tasks associated with training we’ve established a greater partnership with our clients. TMS passes on cost and time savings, and due to its contactless nature, has offered a seamless approach into the cultural work changes we’ve seen during the pandemic.