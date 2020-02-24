Madely Joins Ecochlor as VP of Global Service

Ecochlor announced the addition of Michael "Mick" Madely to fill a newly created position of Vice President of Global Service.

Madely has had a full career in the global maritime industry with over 25 years of experience in senior management positions in both Commercial and Technical roles. He has extensive experience in Asia and the Middle East with a hands-on approach in leading sales and operations of world class capital equipment and engineering providers. For the past 10 years, prior to joining Ecochlor, Madely held the positions of General Manager and Managing Director for Goltens, firstly Vietnam and latterly China, steering both locations towards profitable growth. He drove the strategic development in both countries having two locations in Vietnam and 4 locations in China providing service support to customers both domestic and international and driving technical and commercial growth of the company.

Madely will initially work out of the Ecochlor Connecticut USA office with a global remit for this role. One of his first priorities is to assist in the move to a larger facility due to Ecochlor’s rapid expansion. As Vice President – Global Services, Madely will work alongside Ecochlor’s CEO Steve Candito to implement procedures and resources to promote scaling and optimize efficiency in the organization. Madely will also lead and manage the operation and growth of the Global Service Support and Chemical Supply Operations to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding vessel fleet.