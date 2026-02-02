Maersk Deploys First Vessel in New Mid-Size Class

Maersk has taken delivery of Tangier Mærsk, the first vessel in a new series of six mid‑size vessels.

The delivery took place at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group’s yard in Jingjiang, China, where the vessel was named Tangier Mærsk.

The six vessels in this new series have a capacity of 9,000 TEU each and are equipped with a dual fuel engine able to operate on methanol.

On its maiden voyage, Tangier Mærsk will call Shanghai and enter deployment on Maersk’s TP15 service, which connects East Asia with the US Gulf Coast via the Panama Canal.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group delivered the vessel three months ahead of schedule. Maersk will take delivery of four additional vessels in the series later this year, followed by the final delivery in early 2027.



