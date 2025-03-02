Maersk Highlights Indian Plans with Vessel Naming in Mumbai

A.P. Moller - Maersk celebrated the name-giving of its newest dual-fuel methanol container vessel in Mumbai on February 28 as a part of the vessel’s maiden voyage to India. The vessel, named Albert Maersk, is the eleventh vessel in Maersk’s fleet capable of operating on methanol.

“India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies, with a thriving manufacturing sector, a booming e-commerce industry, and expanding exports. Shipping and logistics are high on India’s priorities, and Maersk says it looks forward to partnering with India on various aspects, such as exploring the potential sourcing of alternative fuels for low-emissions shipping and activities involving ship repairs and shipbuilding,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk

“It is a privilege for India to host the naming of this advanced dual-fuel vessel, a historic first for a foreign shipping company in our country, said Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. “With the demand for green vessels rising, India has the potential to become a major producer and supplier of green methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen-based fuels.”

Maersk contributes to India’s growing economy by facilitating the movement of one in every six containers imported or exported from the country and enabling global trade through its integrated logistics solutions. The company’s footprint in India includes two APM Terminals operations in Mumbai and Pipavav that facilitate the import and export of over three million containers every year, 26 warehouses spread across 350,000 sq. m., and a distribution network that reaches more than 80% of India's pin codes.

On the backdrop of the name-giving ceremony, Maersk announced that the company sees an investment opportunity pipeline of about $5 billion in ports and terminals as well as landside infrastructure development in India.



