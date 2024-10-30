Maersk Inks Methanol Supply Deal with LONGi for its Dual-Fuel Container Ships

Danish shipping group A.P. Moller - Maersk has entered into a long-term bio-methanol offtake agreement with LONGi Green Energy Technology for its dual-fuel methanol vessels.

The agreement will contribute to lowering GHG emissions from Maersk’s growing fleet of dual-fuel methanol container vessels.

LONGi will deliver bio-methanol produced at a facility in Xu Chang, Central China.

With the addition of the LONGi volumes, Maersk is making progress in securing enough methanol for its owned dual-fuel methanol fleet of which seven vessels are already in operation. Maersk’s combined methanol offtake agreements now meet more than 50% of the dual-fuel methanol fleet demand in 2027.

“Bio- and e-methanol continues to be the most promising alternative shipping fuels to scale up in this decade, and the agreement with LONGi serves as a testament to this.

“Global shipping’s main net-zero challenge is the price gap between fossil fuels and the alternatives with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“We continue to strongly urge the International Maritime Organization’s member states to level the playing field by adopting a global green fuel standard and an ambitious pricing mechanism which the industry urgently needs,” said Rabab Raafat Boulos, Chief Operating Officer, A.P. Moller - Maersk.

The bio-methanol is produced from residues (straw and fruit tree cuttings). It will meet Maersk’s methanol sustainability requirements including at least 65% reductions in GHG emissions on a lifecycle basis compared to fossil fuels.