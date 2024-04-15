Marine Link
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Maersk Makes No Deployment Changes After Vessel Seized in Strait of Hormuz

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 15, 2024

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Shipping company Maersk has not made any deployment changes after a Portuguese-flagged container ship was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the Danish company said on Monday.

"We find recent events in the Gulf of Hormuz and the hijacking of a commercial container ship deeply concerning," a spokesperson said in an emailed comment.

While the company will monitor the situation and available intelligence to assess the risk level in the region, it has so far made no deployment changes, the spokesperson added.

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday it had seized the vessel for violating maritime laws.


(Reuters - Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port Insurance Even More Critical
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

GAO: Coast Guard Should Better Monitor its Efforts to Credential Merchant Mariners

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week