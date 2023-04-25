Marine Link
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Maersk Stops Sudan Bookings Over Violence

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 25, 2023

©Peter Hermes Furian

©Peter Hermes Furian

Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it had stopped taking new bookings of goods for Sudan due to the ongoing clashes in the country.

Maersk is monitoring the situation and looking for solutions to stabilise its supply chain services there, the Danish shipping company added.

"These current circumstances mean that we have stopped taking new bookings for now until the situation improves," Maersk said in a statement commenting on the situation in Sudan.

(Reuters - Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week