Maersk Stops Sudan Bookings Over Violence

Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it had stopped taking new bookings of goods for Sudan due to the ongoing clashes in the country.

Maersk is monitoring the situation and looking for solutions to stabilise its supply chain services there, the Danish shipping company added.

"These current circumstances mean that we have stopped taking new bookings for now until the situation improves," Maersk said in a statement commenting on the situation in Sudan.



(Reuters - Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)