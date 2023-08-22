Maersk Tankers to Manage Astomos VLGCs

Astomos Energy, the biggest LPG distributor and trader in Japan, has chosen Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for, initially, five very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

The Maersk Tankers service includes day-to-day vessel operations, fuel optimisation and claims handling. It covers full post-fixture support from the time the vessel is fixed for a voyage, through its successful execution, to the closure of the voyage books.

“We are honored to commence the partnership with Maersk Tankers, not only pursuing efficient operation but also environmental goals. We are convinced the collaboration with experienced specialists will contribute to solving a global challenge and achieving sustainable prosperity,” says Kei Sakaguchi, General Manager of Supply and Trading department, International division at Astomos Energy.

Maersk Tankers launched voyage management as a standalone service in April 2023 and will handle 12 gas carriers for two owners after this deal. The first customer was LPG shipping and trading company Petredec Global. The company is looking to sign further partnerships with shipowners.



