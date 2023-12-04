Maersk Tankers, Mitsui Order Up to 10 Very Large Ammonia Carriers

Maersk Tankers confirmed an order for up to 10 very large ammonia carriers (VLAC) has been placed with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Korea. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will join as a co-investor in the first four vessels. The vessels will be operated by Maersk Tankers.

The 93,000 cbm newbuilds will be among the largest ammonia carriers in operation, capable of carrying a full cargo of ammonia. The first four firm VLACs are due to be delivered from late 2026 onwards, and the contract includes options for an additional six vessels.

Maersk Tankers said it is working with MAN Energy Solutions and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machine Division (EMD) to make the vessels capable of running on clean ammonia. However, a decision to install ammonia capable engines requires both regulatory and customer support.

Maersk Tankers’ CEO, Tina Revsbech, said, “Concrete actions are needed for the tanker industry to progress the energy transition, and in Maersk Tankers, we want to play our part in making transportation of clean energy a reality. We are building on our legacy of operating gas carriers to offer a crucial transportation service that will aid the transition. With this initiative, we will be able to service clean ammonia producers and users in many parts of the world with highly energy efficient and safe ships.”

Kensuke Kubota, General Manager of the Marine Solution Business Div. at Mitsui & Co., Ltd., said, “We are very pleased to be a part of this initiative with our partner, Maersk Tankers. Mitsui will leverage its expertise and experience in the shipping industry as well as in energy and chemicals to accelerate the transportation of ammonia which we see as one of the promising options for sources of next generation energy. Through this project and other initiatives, Mitsui will contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society.”

The vessels will hold classification from American Bureau of Shipping.