Maersk Tankers Sells Six LR2 Product Tankers

Maersk Tankers announced it has sold six Long-Range 2 (LR2) product tankers in an en-bloc transaction.

All six of the vessels were or will be built at Dalian shipyard in China, including one in 2020 and the remaining five in 2021, Maersk Tankers said.

Maersk Tankers did not reveal the name of the buyer, though it is rumored to be ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics branch of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which is currently in the midst of a fleet expansion program.

Claus Gronborg, Chief Investment Officer at Maersk Tankers, said, “We are pleased to realize this opportunity for Maersk Product Tankers and be able to respond to the buyer’s demand for new and high-quality tonnage. The transaction has been made possible due to our team’s vast market insight, expertise and relationships, which we will continue to utilize to pursue further asset opportunities for investors.”