Maersk Training and SynergyXR Enter Strategic Partnership

Maersk Training has announced a strategic alliance with SynergyXR to strengthen its ability to create extended reality training solutions. Extended reality (XR) is an umbrella term that covers all immersive technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR).

With the addition of SynergyXR’s advanced capabilities, Maersk Training promises a more interactive, deeper learning experience. Learners can enjoy delving deep into realistic scenarios, such as understanding the intricacies of firefighting or doing electrical fault finding, without being in harm's way. This approach not only sharpens skills but also streamlines training, helping to minimize costs and environmental impact.

"Partnering with Maersk Training surpasses just technical integration. It's about redefining industry standards and creating boundless training opportunities for this digital era. And with our low code/no code platform, we can help them bring products to market a lot faster," said Mads Troelsgaard, CEO at SynergyXR.

Maersk Training has ambitious global outreach plans for labs offering a fusion of training, technology and expertise. "These labs reflect our dedication to harmonizing global insights with transformative technology. With SynergyXR's diverse platform, we're not only connecting trainers and trainees but also bridging the industry gaps, offering unparalleled training experiences anywhere and anytime," said Per Larsen from Maersk Training.



