Maersk's Svitzer, APM Terminals Hire 'Transformation' Executives

Danish shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed a pair of executives to lead transformation at its towage and terminals subsidiaries.

Sabrina Weymiens has been named Head of Transformation at towage provider Svitzer, and Charlotte Guillaumie has been named Head of Strategy and Transformation at port operating company APM Terminals.

Kasper Nilaus, CEO at Svitzer said, “We are delighted that Sabrina has accepted this new role and will help secure steady progress on our transformation roadmap. The marine services industry is facing significant challenges and the transformation journey will help ensure we remain an attractive workplace and meet our key business and commercial objectives, from decarbonization to delivering the best possible service to our global customer base.”

Keith Svendsen, APM Terminals CEO, said, “Delivering on our Safer, Better, Bigger strategy requires significant business transformation and having an experienced leader that can drive strategy formulation, deployment and execution is key. I am therefore delighted to have Charlotte join APM Terminals Management Team on October 17th, where her experience and passion will be a tremendous asset.”

Weymiens has worked at Svitzer since April 2021, when she joined as Head of Commercial Innovation. Prior to joining Svitzer, she worked for Maersk Growth as Innovation Program Manager. Outside the shipping industry Weymiens has experience in strategic innovation roles at, among others, Implement Consulting and Johnson & Johnson.

Guillaumie joins APM Terminals from Philips, where she was Transformation Leader. Prior to that, Guillaumie served as Global Head of Operational Excellence at SITA.