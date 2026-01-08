Magnet Defense Acquires Metal Shark

The face of U.S. shipbuilding continues to evolve at speed, as Magnet Defense LLC has completed its acquisition of Metal Shark, bringing together autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and established U.S. shipbuilding capacity to accelerate delivery of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) for national security missions.



The combination positions the newly integrated company as a supplier of AI-enabled USVs for U.S. and allied military customers, with Metal Shark’s Louisiana shipyards serving as production hubs supporting fleet operations and missile defense missions, including requirements tied to the U.S. “Golden Fleet” initiative.



Magnet Defense said the transaction marks a shift from prototype development to scalable, industrial-rate production. By pairing its software-defined autonomy stack and modular vessel designs with Metal Shark’s shipbuilding infrastructure and workforce, the company aims to deliver autonomous maritime platforms at greater speed and volume.



Global maritime security demands are rising at a time when U.S. shipbuilding capacity has struggled to keep pace with peer competitors. Magnet Defense is targeting that gap through the integration of AI, robotics and modern manufacturing approaches with domestic production capability.



Metal Shark brings more than two decades of experience designing and building mission-specific vessels, having delivered more than 2,000 craft worldwide. Its portfolio includes more than 500 vessels for the U.S. Navy, roughly 600 for the U.S. Coast Guard, and hundreds more for allied military and law-enforcement operators.



The shipbuilder operates two manufacturing facilities in Louisiana totaling more than 125,000 square feet across 40 acres, supported by an experienced production workforce and in-house engineering resources—assets that now provide Magnet Defense with immediate production depth and execution capacity.