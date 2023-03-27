Majestic Fast Ferry Welcomes Trio of Vessels

Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry Pte has welcomed the arrival of three new Incat Crowther-designed passenger ferries: Majestic Peace, Majestic Spirit and Majestic Flair are the first of a fleet of nine Generation 2 Incat Crowther 39s vessels to be added to Majestic’s fleet.

Built in Indonesian shipyard PT Cahaya Samudra Shipyard, the 39-m ferries are capable of transporting 312 passengers at speeds of up to 32 knots. The main deck seats all 312 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, while each vessel’s design also features large luggage and cargo hold areas and five accessible bathrooms.

Powered by a pair of MTU 16V2000 M72s, each generating 1930hp @ 2250rpm, the ferries have a service speed of 28 knots and top speed of 32 knots.

Majestic Fast Ferry has recently completed deals that will see 11 Generation 1 Incat Crowther ferries – all of which comply with the domestic regulatory requirements in each market – sold to a range of European, Middle Eastern, South Pacific and Asian operators.

In total, nine more Incat Crowther vessels are in build at PT Cahaya Samudra, including the three new 42m vessels. Majestic Glory and Majestic Honor, the fourth and fifth 39-metre Generation 2 ferries, will be completed and delivered shortly.



Image courtesy Incat Crowther

Main Particulars

Length Overall - 127.9 ft. / 39m

Length Waterline - 126.9 ft. / 38.7m

Beam Overall - 32.8 ft. / 10m

Draft (hull) - 3.8 ft. / 1.16m

Depth - 10.6 ft. / 3.25m

Construction - Marine grade aluminium

Fuel Oil - 2,642 gal / 10,000 litres

Fresh Water - 1,057 gal / 4,000 litres

Sewage - 264 gallons / 1,000 litres

Passengers - 312

Crew - 8

Speed (Service) - 28 knots

Speed (Max) - 32 knots

Main Engines - 2 x MTU 16V2000 M72

Power - 2 x 1930hp @ 2250rpm

Propulsion - 2 x FP Propellors

Generators - 2 x Perkins 6TWGM

Flag - Singapore

Class / Survey - BV I ✠ Hull ✠ Mach High Speed Craft – CAT A

Image courtesy Incat Crowther