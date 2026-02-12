No Major Injuries as Two US Navy Ships Collide During Refueling

A U.S. warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Southern Command told Reuters in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment at sea, said the statement from the Southern Command, whose areas of responsibility include Central and South America and the Caribbean. It did not specify the location of the collision.

"Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition," it said.

The incident is currently under investigation and both ships have reported sailing safely, the statement added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the collision took place near South America, saying the cause was not yet clear.

(Reuters)