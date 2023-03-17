Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Malaysia: Petra Energy Wins Work for Accommodation Workboat

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 17, 2023

Petra Galaxy - Credit: Reynold Lihan/MarineTraffic.com

Petra Galaxy - Credit: Reynold Lihan/MarineTraffic.com

Bursa Malaysia-listed Petra Energy has secured a contract with Petronas Carigali to provide accommodation workboat Petra Galaxy.

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by PCSB throughout the contract duration, Petra Energy said Friday.

The duration of the contract is up to 255 days from the start date, effective from February 17, 2023, with an option to extend up to 60 days.

According to Petra Energy's website information, the Petra Galaxy can accommodate 189 persons aboard.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Crandall Dry Dock Engineers, Inc Is Up for Sale

A Better Approach for Emission Reduction at US Ports
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Is it ‘Real’ or is it … (Part II)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week