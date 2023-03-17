Malaysia: Petra Energy Wins Work for Accommodation Workboat

Bursa Malaysia-listed Petra Energy has secured a contract with Petronas Carigali to provide accommodation workboat Petra Galaxy.

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by PCSB throughout the contract duration, Petra Energy said Friday.

The duration of the contract is up to 255 days from the start date, effective from February 17, 2023, with an option to extend up to 60 days.

According to Petra Energy's website information, the Petra Galaxy can accommodate 189 persons aboard.