Mammoet Selected as Exclusive Heavy-Lift Supplier to UK’s Largest Freeport Teesworks

Heavy lift and transport services firm Mammoet has entered into agreement to become the exclusive contractor for the provision of heavy lift and transport services at Steel River Quay, which lies at the heart of the Teesworks industrial zone in Teesside.

Teesworks is a 2,600-acre site, located on the banks of the River Tees in the Northeast of England, and is central to the Teesside Freeport – the largest freeport in the UK.

Steel River Quay will help to serve the UK’s fast-growing offshore wind energy market, according to Mammoet.

The contract covers the supply of specialist field personnel, mobile cranes, crawler cranes and SPMT trailers over a five-year period.

It will also see Mammoet work closely with the Teesworks Skills Academy to train and upskill the local workforce through access to its in-house skills and training school, the Mammoet Academy.

“This is an exciting partnership developed with the aim of supporting growth in the Teesside area and is underpinned by a set of common goals: to drive investment, long-term job creation and delivering operational excellence. We look forward to achieving these joint goals together with Steel River Quay and their various clients for years to come,” said Mark Sadler, Managing Director at Mammoet.