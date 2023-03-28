Mammoet Wins Contracts for Two 'large' Offshore Wind Projects in United States

Heavy lift and transport services firm Mammoet said Monday it had secured contracts for two large offshore wind projects for undisclosed clients in the United States, both of which begin in 2023.

Together, the two contracts cover a range of port scopes, including the load-in, load-out, handling, and temporary storage of XXL monopiles, plus the pre-assembly of turbines in a US marshaling port.

"Mammoet’s vast experience in offshore wind, presence in the USA, and long track record in supplying specialized equipment as well as tailor-made solutions have proven decisive to confirm these awards. With more than 30 years of experience working in the United States, these will further strengthen our experience in the US Offshore Wind Market," Mammoet, headquartered in the Netherlands, said.

"Offshore wind in the United States has been a long time coming. Our Mammoet colleagues have been executing these projects globally for some time, so this is an exciting opportunity to leverage the combination of our technical experience with our local market experience,” said Rick Bohne, Jr., Director of Sales & Marketing for Mammoet in the USA & Mexico.

Mammoet’s recent experience in the offshore wind sector includes the load-in, load-out, and transport of jacket structures for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland, the world's deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, and component handling, storage, transport and crane lifting to assemble Hywind Tampen; the world’s largest floating wind farm.

Also, Mammoet has a contract to supply onshore heavy lifting and transport for the staging and assembly of turbine components for Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, another Dutch company, Ampelmann, announced contract wins in the U.S. offshore wind sector.

The Dutch offshore crew transfer equipment specialist said Tuesday it had signed six new contracts in the offshore wind market in the United States for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The contracts set for 2023 have been secured for work on two new offshore wind farms being built off New England's coast.

"In the coming year, Ampelmann’s motion compensated gangways will assist with the hook-up, cabling and commissioning of turbines on Vineyard and Southfork wind farms, two of the first commercial offshore wind farms in the USA that will provide clean energy to the region," Ampelmann said. Read more here.

Offshore Engineer contacted Mammoet, asking whether its contracts, too, were for the Vineyard wind and Southfork project.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to disclose those details at this time," a Mammoet spokesperson said.



