MAN Engines Selected for CO2 Carrier

The Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands has ordered 2 × MAN 16V175D MEM engines (2,400 kWm/1,800 rpm) in connection with the building of an MPV (Multi-Purpose Vessel) vessel – ‘Easymax 5’ – for Dutch outfit, Wagenborg Operator.

The engines will be employed as gensets for power generation aboard the purpose-built CO2 carrier, which will be employed in the offshore, substrate storage of CO2.

The vessel will be the fifth under the EasyMax concept jointly developed by Wagenborg and Niestern Sander with a cargo capacity of 14,000 tons. It will ultimately be chartered by Ineos, Denmark and the 175D engines are scheduled for delivery during 2025.

The CO2 for storage will come from a bio-gas plant in Denmark, from where it will be transported to Esbjerg on the Danish west coast for loading aboard the vessel before proceeding to the Greensand storage site in the Danish North Sea. The MAN 175D gensets are intended to give the Easymax 5’s CO2 pump and DP2 systems more power during discharge into offshore storage.

Bart Speckens, Regional Sales Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This order represents a new type of reference for the 175D.”

Once captured, CO2 can be stored and reused to form the backbone of a circular carbon economy. Of the 18 large-scale facilities currently in commercial operation globally, fully eight employ MAN CO2 compression technology.



