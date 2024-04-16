MAN to Supply Propulsion for World’s Largest Car Carriers

Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI) has received an order for four MAN B&W 8S60ME-GI engines in connection with the building of four 10,800 CEU pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) for South Korean shipping owner, HMM Co. Ltd.

CSIC Diesel Engine Co. Ltd (CSE) will build the Mk10.5 dual-fuel -GI (-gas injection) engines in China, which will feature exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) emissions-reduction technology for Tier III NOx compliance.

Upon delivery, the PCTCs will go out on charter to Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd., the logistics company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.

MAN Energy Solutions will also provide the three MAN 8L28/32DF (dual-fuel) gensets aboard each vessel with CSSC Marine Power Zhenjian Ltd. (CMP) set to build these, also in China.