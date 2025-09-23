Managers Hold Power to Improve Seafarers’ Lives

As World Maritime Day nears, (September 25) the Secretary General of InterManager points out that some senior managers need to look at themselves first if they are serious about improving the quality of life for seafarers.

With the theme of this year’s International Maritime Organization event being “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity” Captain Kuba Szymanski says the future of the ocean as a place of work puts serious obligations on maritime leaders to adopt a different approach to seafarer welfare.

“As a ship manager, and more importantly crew manager, the responsibility lies with us as leaders – there is no future unless we put our own house in order and make the ‘shop window’ attractive to welcome in the next generation of seafarers.”

Szymanski set forward his manifesto of what must happen to drive real progress for the benefit of seafarers:

• Fully equal to both genders

• Social rights for seafarers equal to on shore employees

• Stop the blame culture – allow for all existing rules and treaties to be implemented

• End the criminalisation of seafarers and the use of them as scapegoats for activity beyond their control

• A more serious and concerted effort to improve safety standards at sea.

Szymanski believes that World Maritime Day is the perfect opportunity to show the younger generations the benefits of working at sea.

“A career in maritime can help young people develop resilience and mental strength, while enjoying great teamwork and a brotherhood. The pay is good, and there are clear and structured paths for promotion, allowing the perfect chance for life planning.”



