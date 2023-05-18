Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida
Seattle-based dredging and marine construction contractor Manson Construction Co. has been awarded a contract for dredging in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida
The $49 million firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2024.