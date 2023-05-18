Marine Link
Saturday, May 20, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 18, 2023

(File photo courtesy Manson Construction Co.)

(File photo courtesy Manson Construction Co.)

Seattle-based dredging and marine construction contractor Manson Construction Co. has been awarded a contract for dredging in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

The $49 million firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2024.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week