MARAD Awards $20.8 Million in Grants to Small Shipyards

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) on Wednesday announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help shipyards modernize, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.

“Small shipyards strengthen America’s commercial fleet, bolster our economic security, and generate good jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud to support these shipyards reinforce their vital role in the U.S. maritime sector.”

Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $303 million to nearly 350 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S.

“As shipbuilding technologies continue to advance, Small Shipyard Grants help America’s shipyards acquire the equipment they need to compete, thrive and expand America’s maritime industry,” remarked Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants are also economic boosts to the communities in which shipyards are located as well as to our industrial supply chain.”

Below is a complete list of shipyard grant recipients in Fiscal Year 2023:

ALABAMA

Alabama Shipyard, LLC., of Mobile, Ala. will receive $718,442 to support the purchase of air compressor systems and fire suppression pumps.

ALASKA

Highmark Marine Fabrication, LLC of Kodiak, Alaska, will receive $969,191 to support the purchase of a 120-ton rough terrain crane.

CALIFORNIA

Bay Ship & Yacht Co. of Alameda, Calif., will receive $830,380 to support the purchase of a 165-ton Grove GRT 9165 crane with a 205-foot boom.

Driscoll, Inc. dba Driscoll Boat Works, LLC of San Diego, Calif. will receive $1 million to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift.

Marine Group Boat Works, LLC of Chula Vista, Calif., will receive $1,142,447 to support the purchase of an 820-ton variable width marine travelift.

CONNECTICUT

Mystic Seaport Museum, Inc. of Mystic, Conn., will receive $214,452 to support the purchase of a wood-mizer wide slab industrial sawmill, and two HYBRID articulating boom lifts.

The Thames Shipyard & Repair Company, Inc. of New London, Conn., will receive $309,853 to purchase water-jet surface preparation equipment.

FLORIDA

Fincantieri Marine Repair, LLC., of Jacksonville, Fla., will receive $874,079 to support the purchase of a water blast and wastewater collection and treatment system.

Norseman Shipbuilding and Boatyard, LLC., of Miami, Fla., will receive $939,274 to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift.

ILLINOIS

Mike’s, Inc., of South Roxana, Ill. on the upper Mississippi River, will receive $653,422 to support the purchase of a 30-ton rough terrain crane, telehandler, rack welder, and tig stick arc reach.

INDIANA

ACBL Transportation Services, Inc., of Jeffersonville, Ind., will receive $1 million to support the purchase of a 200x70 floating drydock for vessel repair, barge fleeting and cleaning operations.

IOWA

Sunflower Enterprises, Inc., of Dubuque, Ia., will receive $599,840 to support the purchase of a 100-ton marine travelift.

LOUISIANA

Verret Shipyard, Inc., of Plaquemine, La., will receive $1 million to purchase a 120x64 floating drydock.

MAINE

The Portland Company, of Portland, Maine, will receive $739,302 to support the purchase of a 60-ton vessel trailer, tractor/loader and support for an indoor ventilation project.

MISSISSIPPI

United States Marine, Inc., of Gulfport, Miss. will receive $238,741 to support the purchase of two Eastman CNC tables.

NEW JERSEY

Bayonne Drydock & Repair Corp., of Bayonne, N.J., will receive $730,477 to purchase ultra high pressure hydro blasting equipment and telehandlers.

NEW YORK

Hughes Bros., of Brooklyn, N.Y., will receive $1 million in funding to purchase a 160x86 floating drydock.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division of Havelock, N.C., will receive $86,649 to train and certify employees in three required disciplines to enhance productivity in vessel repairs.

OHIO

Superior Marine Ways, Inc., of South Point, Ohio, located on the Ohio River, will receive $838,221 to support the purchase of a CNC brake and plasma table.

PENNSYLVANIA

Heartland Fabrication, LLC., of Brownsville, Pa., will receive $660,783 to support the purchase and installation of new overhead 25-ton electric bridge cranes and rigging.

RHODE ISLAND

J Goodison Company, of North Kingstown, R.I., will receive $704,206 to purchase a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.

Senesco Marine, LLC., of North Kingstown, R.I., will receive $738,289 to support the purchase and installation of a one-sided sub arc welding system that consists of three integrated digital systems to load, fit, and weld multi-plate panels; upgraded network servers and software; an All-Terrain Lift with variable reach; and a Tier 4 compressor.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Main Industries, Inc., of North Charleston, S.C., will receive $527,173 to support the purchase of two (2) HydraBlast Pumps and associated equipment.

TEXAS

Southwest Shipyard, LP., of Channelview, Texas, on the Mississippi River, will receive $1.2 million for blasting and painting equipment upgrades.

Sterling Shipyard LLC, of Port Neches, Texas, on the Mississippi River will receive $1 million in funding to purchase a 120x80 floating drydock to further expand their orderbook capacities.

WASHINGTON

All American Marine, Inc., of Bellingham, Wash., will receive $916,166 to purchase CNC dual head router and CNC press brake systems.

Everett Ship Repair, LLC., of Everett, Wash., will receive $1,168,613 to support the acquisition of a 140-ton telescopic crawler crane.