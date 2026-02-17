MARAD Seeks Centers of Training Excellence

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has opened applications for its Centers of Excellence (CoE) program for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education.

The Center network spans 32 institutions across 44 cities in 17 states. These programs are focused on training the next generation of mariners for vital careers at sea and on shore, ensuring the U.S. maritime industry remains skilled and strong. A CoE designation is awarded for a five-year term.

CoEs play a vital role in supporting the maritime industry by providing workforce development, research, collaboration, promotion, and policy support. Through their individual and comprehensive efforts, these centers contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the United States.

“Our Centers of Excellence provide the critical infrastructure to train the next generation of maritime workers and enhance our shipbuilding capabilities,” said MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel. “This designation empowers our partners to recruit top talent and restore America’s maritime dominance.”



