Germany's TKMS Submits Non-Binding Offer for Canada Submarine Tender

Warship builder TKMS has submitted a non-binding offer along with Norway for a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract from Canada, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

The offer consists of around 1,500 pages and is supported by the governments of both countries.

TKMS is one of two companies shortlisted by Canada to supply up to twelve modern submarines. Its competitor is Hanwha Ocean 042660.KS from South Korea.

A decision is expected in the middle of the year.

TKMS has also signed Teaming Agreements with Dalhousie University and the University of British Columbia for strategic collaboration in support of Canada’s submarine program.

Both universities will contribute their research strengths to TKMS’s Canadian Defence and Dual-Use Innovation Ecosystem (CDDE), a collaborative platform bringing together academia, industry, government, and other partners to accelerate maritime defense and dual-use innovation in Canada.

TKMS and CAE have also signed a Teaming Agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in support of Canada’s future submarine capabilities.

The parties will jointly explore, develop, and implement training and simulation solutions for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, as well as related in-service support activities.





(Reuters and staff)

