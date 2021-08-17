Marci Gale Enters Service for Campbell

On Wednesday, August 4, Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. christened the secondhand towboat Marci Gale in downtown Pittsburgh.

Formerly named the Elizabeth Lane, the Marci Gale was purchased by Campbell in the spring of 2021 from Canal Barge. Upon acquisition, the Marci Gale underwent an extensive overhaul and rehabilitation process at Main Iron Works Shipyard in Houma, La. During this shipyard period, both main engines were completely refurbished along with the interior of the vessel. Numerous other upgrades were done throughout the boat to increase the life and performance of the vessel.

The Marci Gale has entered service for Campbell and is operating along the entire Ohio River working the company’s Third-Party Towing Service. This entails pushing various tows of up to 15 barges loaded with different dry cargo commodities such as grain, coal, sand and gravel; to liquid cargoes such as diesel, gasoline, and caustic soda.