Marco Polo Marine to Do 'Green' Ship Recycling in Indonesia

Marco Polo Marine announced it is venturing into "green" ship recycling at its P.T. Marcopolo Shipyard in Batam, Indonesia.

In addition to being awarded the permit by local authorities to conduct ship recycling activities, the group said it has become the first shipyard in Indonesia to be certified and awarded the ISO 30000:2009 certificate by ABS Quality Evaluations (QE). The ISO 30000 certification is recognized globally and often a prerequisite by shipowners as the shipping industry look to comply with the new European Union (EU) Regulation on Ship Recycling and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Hong Kong Convention.

Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine, said, “Given the growing interest in sustainability by the shipping industry, we are excited to expand our shipyard services to include green ship recycling. With the ISO certification by ABS QE, shipowners can be assured that their vessels are recycled in safe and environmentally sound facilities.”

The maritime industry has come under mounting pressure from various stakeholders to ensure vessels are recycled in a safe and responsible manner. To promote transparency across the shipping value chain and accelerate a voluntary market-driven approach to responsible ship recycling practices, the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) 1 was launched in 2018. It has received more than 20 signatories including major shipowners such as Maersk, NYK and Crowley, signaling the shipping industry’s strong intent and efforts to pursue on its sustainability and green recycling efforts.