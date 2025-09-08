Marco Polo Picks Salt Ship Design for Next-Gen Offshore Energy CSOV

Singapore-based marine logistics firm Marco Polo has hired Norwegian ship designer Salt Ship Design to design the CSOV Plus, the next-generation commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for oil and gas and offshore wind sectors.

The contract was signed between Marco Polo’s Taiwan-based subsidiary PKR Offshore, Salt Ship Design and Marco Polo Shipyard.

Marco Polo Marine’s new CSOV Plus marks a significant advancement in offshore support vessel capability.

The CSOV vessel will be designed from the keel up for dual-sector operations in the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors.

It will be able to support the complete lifecycle of offshore wind projects, from construction and cable installation to repairs, maintenance, and technician transfer for commissioning and ongoing operations.

The CSOV Plus will be equipped with a 100-tonne Active Heave Compensated (AHC) crane for handling heavy subsea equipment and wind farm components, expansive clear deck space for cargo storage and project customization, as well as a flexible cargo lifting system supporting loads from 3 to 10 tonnes with full 3D compensation.

Construction of the vessel will start at Marco Polo Marine’s shipyard in Batam in second quarter 2026, with delivery scheduled for second quarter 2028.

“This vessel represents our direct response to market demands for more versatile and efficient offshore assets. By integrating advanced wind farm support with other proven oil and gas related capabilities, we're delivering unprecedented versatility that serves clients across multiple sectors whilst maximizing operational uptime and providing significant competitive advantages.

“We're confident this innovative design will exceed our customers' expectations and set new industry standards for crew comfort and safety. Constructing this sophisticated vessel at our Batam facility further demonstrates the group's advanced shipbuilding expertise and commitment to engineering excellence,” said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo.