CMA Ships Selects PAL E3 from MariApps

CMA Ships (part of the CMA CGM group) selected PAL e3, the flagship marine ERP software from MariApps Marine Solutions, Singapore. Ludovic Gerard, Executive Vice President, CMA Ships and Sankar Ragavan, CEO, MariApps Marine Solutions signed the agreement in Marseille, France to implement PAL e3 across CMA Ships’ offices and on more than 170 vessels.

"CMA Ships is expecting a smooth and quicker implementation so that we can move to a single, integrated solution across the organization," said Ludovic Gerard, EVP, CMA Ships. "MariApps is happy to partner with CMA Ships and we will do our best to meet or exceed their expectations," said Sankar Ragavan, CEO, MariApps.