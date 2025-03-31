MARIC Granted AiP for Ultra Large Ethane Carrier Design

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) for its new 155,000m³ Ultra Large Ethane Carrier (ULEC) design.

The vessel, measuring approximately 274 meters in length and 42 meters in breadth, is designed as a single-propeller liquefied ethane carrier powered by a MAN ME-GIE ethane dual-fuel main engine, supporting worldwide ethane transportation. The design is compatible with both Type B cargo tanks and GTT Mark III membrane tanks, offering a lower boil-off rate (BOR), reduced unloading residue, and higher cargo capacity utilization. It is also capable of transporting ethylene, propylene, and LPG.

Optimized for fuel efficiency, the vessel features advanced hull lines, propellers, and rudders, along with energy-saving devices such as propeller cap fins, a pre-swirl duct, and a shaft generator. MARIC’s Smart Ship Solution is integrated, including a Smart Navigation System (SNS), an Energy Efficiency Management System (EEMS), and a Machinery Health Management System (MHMS).

The vessel has been reviewed in accordance with BV’s classification rules and key notations. Leveraging its experience in gas carrier classification, including Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), BV will be able to conduct critical assessments such as structural strength evaluation, non-linear fatigue analysis, crack propagation studies, and leakage risk assessments.