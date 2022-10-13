MariLight Project Aims to 'Clean Up' Maritime Manufacturing

Malin Marine Consultants were awarded support through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) for its MariLight project, a project that seeks to develop new processes for building marine components using Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) technology.

The project aims to provide the industry with a clear route to using LSAM for certified and approved component fabrication, moving from conventional, manual fabrication processes to an automated and flexible rapid manufacturing route. If successful, the company says the project could result in considerable savings for the industry including global fleet savings of 7.7m tonnes of steel, a 90% reduction in manufacturing lead time, 60% energy savings and 20% reduction in production time.

Malin Marine Consultants will be joined in this project by Altair Engineering, BAE Systems, Lloyd's Register and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS).

The CMDC2 is part of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emission’s (UK SHORE) flagship multi-year CMDC program. In March 2022, the Department announced the biggest government investment ever in our UK commercial maritime sector, allocating £206m to UK SHORE, a new division within the Department for Transport focused on decarbonising the maritime sector. UK SHORE is delivering a suite of interventions throughout 2022-2025 aimed at accelerating the design, manufacture and operation of UK-made clean maritime technologies and unlocking an industry-led transition to Net Zero.



Image courtesy Malin Marine Consultants