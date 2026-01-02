Marine Accident Investigation Unit Established

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has announced the establishment of the Marine Accident Investigation Unit (MAIU) within the Department of Transport. From January 1, 2026, the MAIU replaces the Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) as the permanent body responsible for marine accident investigations. The MAIU will take over ongoing MCIB investigations.

The MAIU is led by Chief Investigator David O’Driscoll. It will carry out marine safety investigations into accidents involving vessels in Irish waters, and Irish-flagged vessels anywhere in the world. Establishment of the MAIU means that Ireland will now have a body staffed with a full-time, permanent team of investigators for marine accidents. This is in line with best practice internationally, and mirrors existing practice in aviation and railway accident investigations in the State.

“The establishment of the MAIU marks a significant step forward in strengthening Ireland’s maritime safety framework," said Minister O’Brien. "This dedicated unit will ensure that marine accident investigations continue to be carried out to the highest standards to help prevent similar accidents occurring in future. I would like to thank the MCIB, its Board, its investigators and its staff members for the valuable work they carried out during their tenure. The new unit will build on the important contribution they have made.”

This new unit is established under the Merchant Shipping (Investigation of Marine Accidents) Act 2025. The Act also dissolves the MCIB, repeals the Merchant Shipping (Investigation of Marine Casualties) Act 2000, and revokes the European Communities (Merchant Shipping) (Investigation of Accidents) Regulations 2011.