Marine Design: Paramount Launches New 35m Sentinel Vessel

Paramount Maritime launched the company’s latest 35m Sentinel ballistic patrol vessel in Elliot Basin, located in Cape Town.



Christened MV Meedoi, the next-generation vessel is slated to be used for contemporary security and patrol operations within the Gulf of Guinea. The platform was manufactured by Paramount Maritime company, Nautic Africa.

The 35m Sentinel is an aluminium-hulled vessel with an optimal V-bottom hull shape. Measuring 35 x 7.5m with a draft of two meters, the vessel comfortably hosts up to 6 cabins for both crew and security personnel. The Sentinel’s 11 x 6m cargo deck can further accommodate 20 tons of cargo or a 20-foot shipping container. A 6.5m semi-rigid boat can also be launched via a davit.

The Sentinel’s wheelhouse and main deck accommodation structure is fitted with composite ballistic armor while gun mounts and ballistic shields are fitted to offer robust coverage around the vessel.

The vessel, powered by three Caterpillar C32 main engines developing 1,193 kW each and three propellers, provides for the 35m Sentinel a top speed of 28 knots and a range at maximum speed of over 1,150 nautical miles (NM).