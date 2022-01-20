Marine Learning Systems Renews Contract with Canadian Coast Guard

Marine Learning Systems (MLS) has renewed an existing contract with the Canadian Coast Guard to supply a maritime learning management system. Named SeaReady, the learning management system supports the Western Region of the Canadian Coast Guard by providing online training and assessment to operational and technical personnel.

Following a fair and transparent process through Public Services and Procurement Canada, Marine Learning Systems was initially awarded the contract due to their ability to deliver learning and assessment tools to remote locations without reliance on internet connectivity. Prior to boarding a vessel, SeaReady helps prepare new hires by providing standardized learning materials that supplement in-person instruction. It also acts as a centralized resource for job- and ship-specific content. Finally, the platform provides monitoring, record keeping and on-demand reporting for course and trainee progress.

The multi-year contract extension will see MLS continue to support the Canadian Coast Guard’s blended learning approach to familiarization training. The high-risk, regulatory nature of seagoing operations requires optimal pre-deployment familiarization; and blending E-learning with face-to-face instruction has documented results of improving learning outcomes. The centralized system will continue to support the Canadian Coast Guard’s learning strategy, ensure safety in the workplace, and help retain employees.

“We are committed to training our personnel to the highest level,” said Susan Pickrell, Senior Director of Fleet for the Canadian Coast Guard Western Region. “SeaReady provides our region with a platform that helps overcome some of the issues associated with training personnel in remote locations.”

Murray Goldberg, CEO of Marine Learning Systems, added, “We are honoured to continue supporting the Canadian Coast Guard. The implementation of SeaReady has seen success due to the Canadian Coast Guard’s commitment to safety and to providing better learning outcomes. We look forward to assisting their efforts to continually improve their training and familiarization program.”