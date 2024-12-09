60 Graduate from the Ushuaia Merchant Marine Training and Education School

The school year at the Ushuaia Merchant Marine Training and Education School for Embarking Personnel (EFOCAPEMM) has concluded, with the graduation of 60 students, in training provided by the Argentine Naval Prefecture.

The event was chaired by the School Director, Prefect Cristian Alejandro Sarasua, who was accompanied by National Deputy Carolina Yutrovic, Councilor Dr. Daiana Freiberger and the Secretary of Government of the Municipality of Ushuaia, Dr. César Molina Olguín.

The graduates specialized in various disciplines: nurse, sailor, engine assistant, professional motorcyclist captain of the second and third special zones, and special zone sailors.

In addition, they were trained to integrate the crews of ships and vessels of different commercial activities, such as artisanal fishing, deep-sea fishing, Antarctic expedition ships and passenger catamarans, without leaving aside oil tankers and offshore platforms.

The new crew members were accompanied by family and friends, who provided the appropriate setting for the graduation ceremony held at the facilities of the Ushuaia and South Atlantic Islands Prefecture.

In his closing remarks, Regent René Vicente Reibel especially thanked the shipping companies that facilitated practice boarding for the students who graduated from the Merchant Marine. He also dedicated words to National Deputy Héctor Tito Estefanni and second assistant Juan Castro, both members of the teaching staff who passed away last October.

Future students of the Merchant Marine course were also present, who will begin a new stage in this Ushuaia Merchant Marine School on March 5, 2025.



