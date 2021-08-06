Marine Link
Mariner Medevaced From LNG Carrier Near Corpus Christi

August 6, 2021

© Johan Bloch / MarineTraffic.com

An ailing mariner was medevaced from a Norwegian-flagged tanker approximately 18 miles offshore near the Corpus Christi Anchorage, Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at about 1 a.m. from the 908-foot liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessel Iberica Knutsen stating a 45-year-old crew member was having difficulty breathing and had collapsed. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical evacuation.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi launched to assist. The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and brought him to the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area in stable condition.

