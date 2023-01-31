Marinetrans jois TU Delft Hydro Motion Team

Supporting hydrogen propulsion and foiling technologies development to reduce emissions

Logistics provider Marinetrans is now partner of the foiling hydrogen boat project of Delft Technical University. Together with other maritime companies Marinetrans now supports this diverse team of students to compete with a foiling hydrogen-power boat in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, a project to exhibit viable sustainable propulsion solutions.

At Marinetrans, several emission-reduction schemes are currently unfolding, inclidomg its own CO2 Offset Program that clients can partake

in to counter the environmental effects of their operations and the transports handled by Marinetrans to make them happen.

The TU Delft Hydro Motion Team was founded to show the maritime industry a number opportunities to tackle industry-related climate challenges. To this end, a new team of 20+ students is formed every year aiming to push the boundaries of sustainable technology. This year, the team consists of 23 multidisciplinary students who explore innovative developments in collaboration with industry experts, partners and alumni. Over the course of 17 years the teams built a number of solar-powered vessels (top speed of 55 km/h / 29.7 knots!), switching to hydrogen propulsion

in 2021 and, among other results, delivering what is reported to be the first foiling hydrogen-powered boat in the world.

The ‘Aurora’ is built from scratch and will become a monohull, carbon fiber, zero-emission vessel. The foiling system has been re-designed and

to that end as much weight as possible is being saved, which is important for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge where all teams compete

on Maneuverability, Speed and Endurance.