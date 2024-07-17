Marinex Awarded Dredging Work in Savannah, Ga.

Charleston, S.C. based dredging contractor Marinex Construction has been awarded a $22,826,500 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform maintenance dredging in Savannah, Ga.

Marinex was one of two bidders for the project.

The work in the Savannah Harbor deep draft navigation project is scheduled to be completed by July 11, 2025

Up to four million cubic yards of material may be dredged, and dredged sediments will be placed in upland confined disposal areas owned by various state and local entities along the Savannah River, according to the Corps.