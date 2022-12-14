Marinfloc Delivers for Methanol Fuel Containerships

Marinfloc has initiated delivery of its combined EGR bleed-off and Bilge water separators for a major South Korean newbuild project. To date, three of a total of 12 shipments for the 16,200 TEU methanol-powered vessels have been sent. All 12 vessels will be using a MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC for methanol fuel and will be equipped with a Marinfloc CD5.0 EGR system to treat both the EGR bleed-off water and the bilge water.

The flocculation technology used by the Marinfloc’s treatment unit is effective in terms of both treatment efficiency and cost, regardless of the type of fuel utilized. The delivery is the first for methanol-fueled vessels but several units have been delivered to date with the first vessel in operation since early 2022.

The WhiteBox is included as standard to segregate the waste streams, eliminates cross-contamination, and record all activities. The WhiteBox fulfils the EXXON requirements and is Marinfloc’s recommendation for all vessels calling the US.