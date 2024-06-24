Marinfloc: Safe and Future-proof Wastewater Treatment

As the maritime industry prepares for the revision of MEPC 107(49) in 2025, many manufacturers of bilge water separators are facing the challenge of redesigning their concepts to adapt to a new reality. This is particularly challenging for ships with dual fuels.

However, wastewater treatment solutions company Marinfloc says it stands in a league of its own with future-ready products that have been setting industry standards since 1996.

Since its inception, Marinfloc has endeavored to ensure that every product is adaptable, capable of handling any changes in onboard conditions without the need for complete redesigns. This means Marinfloc separators can seamlessly adjust to shifts in fuel types, lubricating oils, and chemicals, providing a significant advantage as the industry moves towards new regulations.

"Welcome to the new reality; we were already here yesterday," says Benny Carlson, co-founder of Marinfloc AB.

According to Marinfloc, this forward-thinking approach ensures that its customers enjoy continuous compliance without the disruption of frequent equipment upgrades or replacements. They trust Marinfloc to deliver solutions that not only meet current regulations but are also ready for future challenges, the company added.