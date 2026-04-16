NYK, HEPCO Target Maritime Decarbonization with Onboard CCS Study

NYK has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hokkaido Electric Power to conduct a study related to onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) technologies.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly study a demonstration project in Tomakomai, Japan, focused on decarbonizing maritime transport.

The study will run over a three-year period through fiscal year 2028 and will cover the design and operation of demonstration equipment to be installed on the coal carrier Pirika Moshiri Maru, which is owned by NYK and operated for Hokkaido Electric.

The scope also includes evaluating methods for unloading captured CO2 and exploring potential avenues for its utilization.

The project builds on Tomakomai’s existing carbon capture and storage initiatives and aims to combine the companies’ expertise in maritime transport and CCUS value chains.