Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey Hosts 32nd Hall of Fame Awards

Nearly 500 maritime and transportation industry leaders gathered on the evening of Wednesday, May 20, at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers for the sold-out 32nd International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards dinner hosted by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ). The annual event celebrated four distinguished leaders whose careers and contributions have helped shape the future of the maritime industry.

This year's International Maritime Hall of Fame Lookout Award recipients included:

﻿﻿Robert P. Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Ridgebury Tankers

﻿﻿James A. McNamara, Chief of Staff and Director of Public Relations, International

Longshoremen's Association

Longshoremen's Association ﻿﻿Captain John W. Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Port Canaveral

﻿﻿Ted Tregurtha, President and CEO, Moran Holdings

The honorees were recognized for their leadership, innovation, operational excellence, and longstanding contributions to the advancement of the maritime and transportation sectors.

The evening brought together executives, labor leaders, port officials, maritime professionals, and stakeholders from across the global supply chain for an evening of celebration, networking, and industry recognition.