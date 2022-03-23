Maritime Comms Specialist Inmarsat Attracts First Offshore Wind Client

Mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat has reached an integrated connectivity agreement with Norwind Offshore, a Norwegian offshore wind vessel owner established in 2021.

The agreement covers connectivity and digitalization needs for three Service Operation Vessels (SOV) operated by Norwind.

The contract includes an existing Platform Supply Vessel undergoing retrofit to become an SOV, with delivery due in May 2022, and a letter of intent covering two newbuilds.

All three vessels will have Inmarsat’s Fleet LTE. According to Inmarsat, Fleet LTE is "the all-in-one service that offers continuous connectivity."

"Fleet LTE allows vessels to switch automatically between 4G offshore fiber networks to Fleet Xpress Ka-band service when sailing out of LTE coverage zones and to access FleetBroadband’s resilient L-band coverage for unlimited back-up. The vessels will also have Fleet Data and Fleet Connect to facilitate digitalization onboard and Fleet Hotspot for crew wellbeing," Inmarsat said.

Under the agreement, Inmarsat will partner with Norwind in its digitalization efforts and will create "a single cost-effective digital infrastructure for various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) onboard to monitor equipment and collect data easily without affecting bandwidth."

"The data collected onboard will further assist in making data-driven decisions at the touch of a button. In addition, Norwind stands to benefit from Inmarsat’s Certified Application Providers (CAP) program that hosts a myriad of applications designed for the maritime industry to reduce fuel emissions, enhance vessel performance and crew welfare as well as save lives at sea," Inmarsat said.

First offshore wind market client

"Inmarsat’s agreement with Norwind Offshore extends beyond core maritime connectivity services, representing a partnership in which we are working closely with our first offshore wind market customer to fulfill its digitalization objectives,” said Eric Griffin, Vice President Offshore, Inmarsat Maritime. "Central to this is the single digital infrastructure through which Norwind and its OEMs will gain actionable insights on fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, weather forecasting and more to benefit its vessels’ operational efficiency."

"The integrated solution means Norwind avoids the prohibitive costs of multiple networks or the complications and expense of installing hardware to support individual applications. In addition, through Fleet Hotspot, Norwind can offer high-speed internet access to crew that is independent of operational bandwidth. This provides a more attractive working environment for vessel personnel and meets the expectations of external engineers attending the ship," Inmarsat said.

"We see Inmarsat as the ideal partner for the offshore wind sector,” said Roy Ove Standal, Chief Operating Officer, Norwind Offshore. “Thanks to our agreement, we now have a clear path to digitalization which works towards our safety, operational efficiency, sustainability and crew welfare objectives from day one. Fleet LTE allows us to tap into available 4G infrastructure, when such technology is available at the wind parks, thereby minimizing the gap between the internet services that can be enjoyed ashore.”